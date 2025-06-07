The Internet's Verdict On Akshay Kumar And Riteish Deshmukh's <i>Housefull 5</i>: "Mass Entertainer"

Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 opened to theatres on Friday, June 6. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film is already winning the hearts of the audience.

Fans and industry insiders are flooding X with their reviews of Housefull 5. From Akshay Kumar's impeccable comic timing to the collective great performance of Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez and others, hype around the film is real.

If you have not watched the film yet, check out what people are saying about this cinematic spectacle:

A fan wrote, "Housefull 5 is a mass entertainer that brings back classic Bollywood comedy with a twist of thrill…. if you're in the mood for a laugh riot - this one delivers."

#Housefull5Review ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#Housefull5 is a mass entertainer that brings back classic Bollywood comedy with a twist of thrill…. if you're in the mood for a laugh riot - this one delivers.

Another added, "Akshay Kumar is the king of comedy. Loving every moment of Housefull 5."

"Housefull 5 is pure madness. Comic timing of Akshay, Riteish & Johnny Lever is. But that climax??? Broooo… kya likha hai, twist pe twist," said another.

Praising Sonam Bajwa for her performance, a user wrote, "Sonam Bajwa has delivered the most authentic Punjabi in Bollywood in her 20-second rant in Housefull 5. A refreshing change to the low-effort TAINU MAINU and LASSI jokes for years."

A fan called Housefull 5 "a mad combo' of all good things. He added, "First half is super funny, had me laughing throughout. The second half gets all suspenseful, and the climax in the end is just insane. Songs are fun, BGM's solid, and the cast is full of chaos in the best way. Overall, it's a total mad combo."

A post read, "Housefull 5 is awesome entertainment from start to finish, it's full of laughter, energy and classic Akshay Kumar and all actors. Family audience will enjoy."

Someone said, "Akshay Kumar, the comedian, has made a legendary comeback. Riteish and Abhishek were like the perfect wingmen, nailing every scene with their spot-on chemistry. Jackie and Sanju Baba brought such epic vibes to the story! Their presence added this awesome depth that kept me hooked. All the female actresses made the movie more glamorous and more epic. Sajid Nadiadwala has a delivered blockbuster with so many twists that had me on the edge of my seat, and that unpredictable climax? I was totally enjoying every bit of it."

Housefull 5's ensemble cast includes Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Fardeen Khan and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. Shreyas Talpade, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangda Singh, Dino Morea, Nargis Fakhri, Chunky Panday and others are also part of the film.

The story revolves around the chaos following the death of a billionaire aboard a luxury cruise ship. Housefull 5 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Warda Nadiadwala and Firuzi Khan under the production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.