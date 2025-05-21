<i>Raja Shivaji</i> Poster: Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan In Riteish Deshmukh's Directorial

Riteish Deshmukh has announced the release date of his Hindi directorial Raja Shivaji today (May 21). In the film, Riteish Deshmukh plays the titular character of Shivaji Maharaj. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte.

The film will release on May 1, 2026. It will be released in six languages - Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam!

The film has been produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh.

Check the poster here:

Speaking about the film, Riteish Deshmukh, director and lead actor, shared, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not just a historical figure - he is an emotion that lives in the hearts of millions. To be able to tell a part of his extraordinary story is both an honour and a great responsibility. I'm deeply grateful to Jyoti Deshpande and Jio Studios for placing their faith in this vision. Releasing the film on Maharashtra Day feels especially meaningful, and with a cast we could only dream of, we feel truly fortunate. We hope audiences across languages connect with the spirit of Raja Shivaji as deeply as we have."

The film, which is currently in production, will feature music composed by Ajay-Atul and cinematography by Santosh Sivan.