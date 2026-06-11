<i>House Of The Dragon, The Bear</i> And Everything Hollywood To Watch On OTT In June 2026

June 2026 brings multiple new shows to streaming platforms. As temperatures rise, many may prefer staying indoors and the new releases bring many types of shows for every kind of viewer. This month's lineup includes some of the most talked about returning series and new titles.

HBO is set to bring back House of the Dragon with a new season, Hulu will continue the story of The Bear and Apple TV is releasing Cape Fear.

Along with these, several other shows are also arriving throughout the month. The new releases cover different genres, from drama and thrillers to comedy and fantasy, making it easier for audiences to find something that suits their taste.

The Bear (Hulu) - The Emmy winning series, is coming to an end. The show follows Carmy Berzatto, an experienced fine dining chef who has been trying to rebuild his family's restaurant in Chicago. In Season 4, the story took a major turn when Carmy realised that his personal struggles were affecting the team, including his close friend Richie and sous chef Sydney. By the end of the season, Carmy made a shocking choice to step away from his role at the restaurant. This leaves many questions, like when he will actually leave, what he will do next and how the restaurant will work without him.

Cape Fear (Apple TV) - A new mini series based on John D MacDonald's novel The Executioners, which has already been turned into two popular films. This version is created by writer producer Nick Antosca, who mixes ideas from the earlier adaptations and adds a modern touch to the story. The series stars Amy Adams and Patrick Wilson as the Bowdens, a married couple who are lawyers. Years ago, they were involved in a case against Max Cady, played by Javier Bardem. After spending many years in prison, Max is released and returns to their life. Once he is free, Max slowly starts getting close to the Bowden family in disturbing ways.

House of the Dragon Season 3 (HBO Max) - The show continues the story of the Game of Thrones prequel set in Westeros. In Season 2, Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower found themselves on opposite sides. Despite their efforts to control the situation and avoid full destruction, events kept moving beyond their control. As Season 3 is set to begin from June, the tension is even worse and Alicent's efforts to make peace with Rhaenyra do not look strong enough to prevent what is about to happen.

Not Suitable For Work (Hulu) - A new comedy series created by Mindy Kaling and Charlie Grandy. The show follows five recent college graduates who live in the same building in New York City, trying to figure out life after college. The characters often make mistakes and find themselves in awkward and funny situations. The series feels similar to Friends, as the new show also focuses on friendships, relationships and everyday problems. However, this show is more bold and includes more adult humour compared to classic comedies.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 (Netflix) - The new season continues the journey of Aang and his friends as they move into a new chapter of their adventure. Aang, Katara and Sokka's next major destination is Ba Sing Se, one of the most important cities in the Earth Kingdom. During their journey, they are expected to meet Toph, a powerful earth bender who becomes an important teacher for Aang and helps him learn new skills. The new season also brings back several key characters. Dallas Liu returns as Zuko, Elizabeth Yu plays Azula, and Daniel Dae Kim reprises his role as Fire Lord Ozai.