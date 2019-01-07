Honeymooners Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Are Back In Town. Such Happy Pics

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh at the Mumbai airport

So good to see Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh again! The newly-marrieds touched down in Mumbai on Sunday evening after a week-long vacation at an undisclosed location. The couple were reportedly honeymooning in Sri Lanka but abstained from sharing glimpses of their vacay on social media. On Sunday night, they walked out of the gates of the Mumbai airport hand-in-hand - she in black separates and he in a Gucci tee and casuals. Deepika perfected her neat airport with gold hoops and statement jewellery while Ranveer sported a trendy bandana and oversized tinted glasses. Ranveer escorted Deepika through the flocking paparazzi while she smiled her way through the airport.

Ranveer and Deepika, who always sent the paparazzi in a tizzy, waved at the shutterbugs while exiting the airport. Check out photos of the happy honeymooners below.

Earlier, fan-clubs curated a photo of Deepika and Ranveer posing with the flight crew reportedly at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Sri Lanka.

Ahead of Sunday, last we spotted Ranveer and Deepika at the Mumbai airport were last week when they flew out of Maximum City for destination honeymoon, which coincided with Deepika's birthday on January 5.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had a destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como in November, after which the actor had dived head-first into the promotions of his new release Simmba. Back in Mumbai now, Ranveer will resume promotional duties for Gully Boy, which releases in February.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has signed the dotted line for Meghna Gulzar's next film Chhapaak, in which she plays the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Ranveer Singh also has Karan Johar's Takht in the pipeline, which goes on floors next year.