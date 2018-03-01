Holi Posts From Milind Soman And Girlfriend Ankita. See Pics

Milind Soman's girlfriend Ankita Konwar celebrated Holi for the first time

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar photographed together (Image courtesy: earthy_5)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Played with colours for the very first time in 27 years," she wrote
  2. "Happy Holi everyone," read Milind's post
  3. They celebrated their 4th anniversary earlier this week
Supermodel-turned-actor Milind Soman's girlfriend Ankita Konwar celebrated Holi for the first time, she revealed via an Instagram post. Ankita added a picture with Milind, where they are seen putting colours on each other and captioned it as, "Played with colours for the very first time in 27 years, followed by a fantastic 11k run in 60 minutes. Wish you all a wonderful Holi." Ankita has shared the picture from her unverified Instagram account and tagged Milind in it. Meanwhile, Milind Soman shared their picture from a marathon and wrote, "Happy Holi everyone." Earlier this week, the couple celebrated their fourth anniversary with loved-up posts.

Happy Holi, from Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar.
 


 

Somewhere in Salt Lake, Kolkata happy holi people !!

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on



"You, a gift from the stars, thankful every day, for the way you make me feel! You inspire me to be the best I can be. You broke down those walls of worries I built around myself and taught me love, trust and faith! Thank you for being there each time I did not even know I needed someone! Like a magician you knew exactly how to turn my tears into a wide smile, every single time!" read an excerpt from Ankita's post.

Here it is.
 


Milind Soman shared this.
 
 

4th anniversary ! #AirportRomance

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on



Milind Soman celebrated his 52nd birthday in November in Oslo. He was accompanied by Ankita. "It was truly a perfect and unique birthday retreat," he told news agency IANS. Their wedding reports swiftly went viral after Ankita visited her hometown in Guwahati with Milind. However, there was no official confirmation from either Milind or Ankita's side.

Milind Soman is best-known for the music video Made In India. He has starred in films such as 16 December, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Say Salaam India and Bajirao Mastani.
 



