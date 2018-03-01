Holi Posts From Milind Soman And Girlfriend Ankita. See Pics

Highlights
- "Played with colours for the very first time in 27 years," she wrote
- "Happy Holi everyone," read Milind's post
- They celebrated their 4th anniversary earlier this week
Happy Holi, from Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar.
"You, a gift from the stars, thankful every day, for the way you make me feel! You inspire me to be the best I can be. You broke down those walls of worries I built around myself and taught me love, trust and faith! Thank you for being there each time I did not even know I needed someone! Like a magician you knew exactly how to turn my tears into a wide smile, every single time!" read an excerpt from Ankita's post.
Here it is.
You, a gift from the stars, Thankful everyday, for the way you make me feel! You inspire me to be the best I can be. You broke down those walls of worries I built around myself and taught me love, trust and faith! Thank you for being there each time I did not even know I needed someone! Like a magician you knew exactly how to turn my tears into a wide smile, every single time! My best friend, my love, my strength, let's stay us, forever is now #followyourheart #myman #lovethisguy #anniversary
Milind Soman shared this.
Milind Soman is best-known for the music video Made In India. He has starred in films such as 16 December, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Say Salaam India and Bajirao Mastani.
