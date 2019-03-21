Holi 2019: Kajol And Madhuri Dixit, To Sara Ali Khan, Stars Post Wishes On Social Media

Entertainment | Updated: March 21, 2019 15:15 IST
Happy Holi: Kajol with Tanuja and Tanisha Mukherji. (Image courtesy: kajol)


New Delhi: 

  1. Soha Ali Khan shared a picture of Inaaya
  2. Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl shared identical posts
  3. Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter also posted wishes

The Internet is brimming with colours and why shouldn't it; after all, it's not every day that we celebrate Holi, right? Just like us, Bollywood stars have also bombarded social media with special Holi wishes, while some celebrities have shared pictures from Holi celebrations with their families, other have posted heartfelt wishes. Kajol's Holi post features the actress along with her mother Tanuja and her sister Tanisha Mukherji. Kajol captioned the picture: "Happiness begins with people and family. She added hashtags like "#happyholi #love #peace #family #alwaysbettertogether" to her post. Meanwhile, Kajol's actor-husband Ajay Devgn shared a separate Holi post on his Instagram profile, which features his son Yug. "All the shades of Holi," wrote Ajay Devgn.

Take a look at Kajol and Ajay's Instagram posts here:

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on

 

Seems like Madhuri Dixit had a wonderful time celebrating the festival with her husband Sriram Madhav Nene and their children Arin and Rayaan. The actress shared a colourful selfie on her Instagram handle.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Holi!!

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) on

 

Sara Ali Khan's post was all things bright.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wishing everyone a #happy #bright #colorful #exciting #playful #safe #holi!

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

 

Preity Zinta sent out Holi wishes in the form of a special video. The actress, who was in Mumbai for the celebrations, wrote: "So happy to be in Mumbai after forever for Holi but missing my pati parmeshwar."

Check out Preity Zinta's post here:

 

 

Sonali Bendre and her filmmaker husband Goldie Behl shared identical selfies on their respective Instagram accounts.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#HappyHoli

A post shared by Goldie Behl (@goldiebehl) on

 

Luka Chuppi actor fs Holi wish was replete with colours and love (at least that's what the caption on his post said). Kartik wrote: "Pyaar ki holi ke rang mein dooba hua... Happy Holi ji."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Holi Ji

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

 

Farah Khan and Soha Ali Khan's Holi wishes were simply adorable as their posts featured their kids. Farah shared pictures from her Holi celebrations in Jaipur. "Pink in the pink city! Happy holi Jaipur style," wrote Farah.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Pink in the Pink City!! #happyholi Jaipur style!

A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on

 

Soha shared a picture of her daughter Inaaya smeared in colour and we must tell you that she looks super cute.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy holi!!!

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

 

Bhumi Pednekar spent her Holi with her family, glimpses of which she shared on her Instagram profile. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal, Randeep Hooda, Ishaan Khatter and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji also shared posts.

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Holi everyone!

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

You talkin' to me? Happy

A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter) on

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Holi. Best day of the year #favoritething #favoriteday #balampichkari

A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji) on

 

Here's what Shilpa Shetty posted.

 

 

How did you celebrate Holi this year? Tell us using the comments section below.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections.

Trending

