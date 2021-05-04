'Hold Your Loved One Closer Than Ever' Like Madhuri Dixit And Sriram Nene In This Pic

Madhuri Dixit with her husband Sriram Nene (Image courtesy: @madhuridixirnene)

Our Tuesday turned better, all thanks to Madhuri Dixit who is giving us positive vibes amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, Madhuri posted a throwback picture with her husband Sriram Nene on the platform. Madhuri can be seen cuddling with Sriram Nene while posing for the photo. Going by the backdrop, the picture appears to have been clicked outside India. The Hum Aapke Hain Koun! actress is sporting a denim dungaree with a black sweatshirt. She is also wearing transparent glasses. Sriram Nene, on the other hand, is wearing a dark blue sweater, white shirt and neutral shorts. He is holding his sunglasses in his hands.

While Madhuri and Sriram's mushy picture is a treat to look at, her caption also deserves your attention. The actress wrote a heartwarming note along with her picture. She added a hashtag #MayThe4thBeWithYou in her caption. "Hold your loved ones closer than ever #MayThe4thBeWithYou," the caption read. Madhuri referred to the famous Star Wars catchphrase "May the force be with you". May 4 is celebrated as Star Wars Day every year.

TV actor Arjun Bijlani dropped a comment on Madhuri's post. He wrote, "Cute." Madhuri's Instafam has also reacted to her picture. "How cute," an Instagram user wrote. "Such a cute pic ma'am," a comment read. Another Instagram user commented, "Nice beautiful couple."

Madhuri Dixit received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine a week ago. The actress had posted her picture from the vaccination centre on Instagram. In her caption, Madhuri shared that she got her "second jab" of the vaccine and also urged everyone to get vaccinated. She wrote, "Got my second jab today. I urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as it's available to you. #StayHomeStaySafe.

Earlier in April, Madhuri dropped a video tutorial on her Instagram handle about "how to wear your mask correctly?" In the caption, she wrote, "Stay safe."

Actress Madhuri Dixit married Sriram Nene, a cardiovascular surgeon from Los Angeles in 1999. Later, Madhuri and Sriram shifted to Denver, Colorado, and stayed there for a decade. In 2011, Madhuri returned to Mumbai, India with her family. Madhuri and Sriram have two sons named Arin and Ryan who were born in 2003 and 2005 respectively.

In terms of work, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Karan Johar's Kalank in 2019. The film also featured Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. She has worked in several popular movies such as Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas, Hum Aapke Hain Koun!, Khalnayak, Saajan and Tezaab to name a few.