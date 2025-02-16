Sheeba Akashdeep Reveals She Once Dated Akshay Kumar: "<i>Ho Jaata Hai Ishq</i>"

There have always been the underlying dating rumours surrounding Sheeba Akashdeep and Akshay Kumar in the 1990s. Now, after decades, Sheeba has finally confirmed that she was in a relationship with Akshay.

The two met during the shoot of the 1992 film Mr. Bond. Despite their fondness for each other and the things they had in common, their relationship eventually came to an end.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sheeba opened up about their past and the reasons behind their breakup.

When asked if she ever dated Akshay Kumar, Sheeba Akashdeep replied, “When you are young and working in close proximity, ho jaata hai ishq (you fall in love)."

Recalling the bond they shared, Sheeba said that there was an immediate likeness.

She added, “Both fitness-crazy people and family friends. My nani and his mom would play cards together."

When asked about the reason behind their breakup, Sheeba Akashdeep shared, “We were both kids. I don't even talk about it. I find it so funny, what's there to talk about it? I don't even remember much stuff from that time. It's been over three decades.”

The actress also shared that she and Akshay Kumar chose not to be friends after their breakup.

Sheeba Akashdeep said, “Not when you are very young, very emotional. You are so emotional that you are unable to be normal after that for the longest time. Young love is very passionate and powerful and it's like an explosion. So when that explosion happens, it has to come down. Friendship doesn't survive."

“There's just too much invested in a relationship to be friends later. It just doesn't happen, unless you are really mature," she added.

Meanwhile, Sheeba Akashdeep married filmmaker Akashdeep Sabir in 1996.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar got married to Twinkle Khanna in 2001. They have two children—a son, Aarav, and a daughter, Nitara.