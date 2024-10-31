<i>Hit: The Third Case</i> Poster: Nani's Diwali Gift To Fans - "Ignite Justice"

Riding high on the success of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Nani is all set to embark on a new journey. The actor is now preparing for the next film titled - Hit: The Third Case. It marks the third instalment in the Hit franchise and is part of director Sailesh Kolanu's Hit Universe. On Diwali, Nani shared a new poster from the movie on Instagram. It featured the South actor in the middle of a fight scene. He is seen carrying a log of wood as sparks fly all around him. The text on the poster read, “Ignite justice this Diwali.” Nani wrote in the caption, “Happy Diwali to you and your family. #HappyDiwali #HIT3.”

Back in September, Nani released the teaser of Hit: The Third Case. He also shared a poster on X (formerly Twitter), which showed the actor in a fierce avatar. Nani was seen wearing black sunglasses and smoking a cigar, as he drove with a bloodied axe in his hand. He described his character as “Less of a cop, more of a criminal”. In the caption, he added, “Arjun Sarkaar takes charge #Nani32 is HIT The Third Case. Blood gates will open May 1st 2025. #Hit3 Hunter's Command.”

Hit Universe launched in 2020 with the release of HIT: The First Case. It featured Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in lead roles. Headlined by Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary, the second instalment debuted in theatres in 2022. After two years, the franchise will be carried forward with the release of Hit: The Third Case. In addition to starring in the film, Nani is also producing the project with Prashanti Tipirneni under Wall Poster Cinema, in association with Unanimous Productions. It will hit the screens on May 1, 2025.

Meanwhile, Nani will also work on his other production venture Court - State Vs A Nobody. The film will mark the directorial debut of Ram Jagadeesh and features Priyadarshi Pulikonda in the lead role.