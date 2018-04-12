Hindi Medium China Box Office: Irrfan Khan's Film 'Shows Signs Of Slowing Down'

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 12, 2018 18:58 IST
Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar in a still from Hindi Medium (Image courtesy - taranadarsh)

  1. Hindi Medium is 2018's third Indian film to have released in China
  2. The film is a satire on the Indian education system
  3. Irrfan Khan had won the Best Actor trophy at 2018 Filmfare Awards
Irrfan Khan's 2017 hit film Hindi Medium, also starring Pakistani actress Saba Qamar and Deepak Dobriyal, is showing 'signs of slowing down' at the China box office reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, which was off to a 'massive start', has raked in Rs 163.92 crore at last count. A collective figure of $ 3.69 million was registered in the first three days of week 1. Speaking of film's China box office performance Mr Adarsh said that the film has crossed an impressive number - $ 25 million - and 'it will be interesting to see' if the second weekend will work in its favour. Taran Adarsh wrote in his tweet, "Hindi Medium shows signs of slowing down in China... While the total has crossed $ 25 million - an impressive number for sure - it will be interesting to see how it plays in weekend 2...Monday $ 1.30 million, Tuesday $ 1.23 million, Wednesday $ 1.16 million Total: $ 25.06 million [Rs 163.92 crore]"

Take a look at Hindi Medium's China box office report:
 

Hindi Medium is 2018's third Indian film to have released in China after Aamir Khan's Dangal and Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Within just two days of its release, Hindi Medium had collected over 40 crore.

At the time, Taran Adarsh had tweeted:
 

Hindi Medium is a satire on the Indian education system. The film had won two honours at this year's Filmfare Awards - Best Film and Best Actor for Irrfan Khan. Back home, Hindi Medium was released in India last May and collected close to Rs 70 crore.
 

