Hindi Medium China Box Office: Irrfan Khan's Film 'Shows Signs Of Slowing Down'

Highlights
- Hindi Medium is 2018's third Indian film to have released in China
- The film is a satire on the Indian education system
- Irrfan Khan had won the Best Actor trophy at 2018 Filmfare Awards
Take a look at Hindi Medium's China box office report:
#HindiMedium shows signs of slowing down in CHINA... While the total has crossed $ 25 million - an impressive number for sure - it will be interesting to see how it plays in Weekend 2...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 12, 2018
Mon $ 1.30 mn
Tue $ 1.23 mn
Wed $ 1.16 mn
Total: $ 25.06 million [ 163.92 cr]
Hindi Medium is 2018's third Indian film to have released in China after Aamir Khan's Dangal and Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Within just two days of its release, Hindi Medium had collected over 40 crore.
Content is King... Much like its performance in India, #HindiMedium witnesses a PHENOMENAL 83.63% GROWTH on Day 2 in China...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 6, 2018
Wed $ 3.42 mn
Thu $ 6.28 mn
Total: $ 9.70 million [ 63.06 cr]
Approx 40.81 cr on Day 2... That's a ROCKING START indeed!
Hindi Medium is a satire on the Indian education system. The film had won two honours at this year's Filmfare Awards - Best Film and Best Actor for Irrfan Khan. Back home, Hindi Medium was released in India last May and collected close to Rs 70 crore.