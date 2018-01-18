Actress Saba Qamar Says She Was Stopped At An Airport, Allegedly Because She's Pakistani Saba Qamar broke down while talking about the day she was allegedly frisked at an international airport

Saba Qamar broke down during the interview. (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Hindi Medium, emotionally recounted being singled out at a Georgia airport, allegedly because of her nationality. Speaking to a Pakistani news channel, Ms Qamar claimed that she, alone of the film crew she was travelling with, was frisked at the airport because she had a Pakistani passport - it is not clear of what nationality her companions were. Video footage of Saba Qamar's interview with the TV channel, in which she says she was 'humiliated' and breaks down, is available on YouTube.



Visibly distressed, Saba Qamar's told the news channel: "The way we are checked, I feel so humiliated. I remember when I visited Tbilisi for a film shoot, the entire crew was allowed to go through except for me, because I carry a Pakistani passport." Ms Qamar, who has featured in several Pakistani television shows, alleged that she was cleared only after 'thorough checking and an interview." She said: "That day I realized, that this is our position. Where do we stand?"



Watch:







The Internet was quick to comment on Saba Qamar's now viral interview. Some Twitter users suggested that she should apply for Indian citizenship while the others invoked Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan, who has been detained at US airports more than once. A Twitter user said: "This has nothing to do with the passport."

but only Shah rukh Khan doesn't have that luxury here. — Kunall Vadawale (@sagar_vadavale) January 17, 2018

Even Shah Rukh Khan was stopped in USA and interrogated. Multiple times. This is nothing but Islamophobia in that country. Nothing to do with passport. https://t.co/B34u7XSBIH — Sohail A (@SohailAnwer) January 17, 2018



Saba Qamar became a household name in India after her television show Maat aired here. She has starred in shows like Jinnah Ke Naam, Thakan and Main Aurat Hoon.



In 2013, Saba Qamar starred in Aina, a film made for television. She has also starred in the Pakistani films Manto and Lahore Se Aagey. She made her



