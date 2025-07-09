Who Was Humaira Asghar Ali, Pakistani Actress Found Dead In Karachi Flat?

In a shocking turn of events, Pakistani actress and model Humaira Asghar Ali was found dead in Karachi's Defence Area on Tuesday, almost three weeks after she had died. As per reports, she was living alone in her apartment for a few years.

What's Happening

As news of Humaira Asghar Ali's death surfaced online, more reports have emerged, one of which stated that the neighbours raised an alarm after they sensed a foul smell from her apartment.

Geo News further reported that the suspicion around her absence grew when the neighbours realised they hadn't seen the actress for a while.

The call was made to the police at 3 AM. On their arrival, the police broke down the main door of Humaira Asghar Ali's apartment after getting no response. She was found dead on her floor inside her apartment.

Who Was Humaira Asghar Ali

Hailing from Lahore, Humaira Asghar Ali embarked on her journey in the entertainment industry in 2015. She was seen playing supporting roles in a series of television shows such as Just Married, Ehsaan Faramosh, Guru, and Chal Dil Mere. As for films, she was seen in Jalaibee (2015) and later in Love Vaccine (2021).

She gained further recognition in 2022 when she joined Tamasha Ghar, a reality show which aired on ARY Digital. She also received an award for Best Emerging Talent & Rising Star at the National Woman Leadership Awards in 2023.

What We Know So Far About Her Death

After Humaira Asghar Ali's body was discovered in her apartment, it was sent to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for postmortem examination.

Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed has told Dawn that the actress's body was found in "a very advanced stage of decomposition." However, the causes can only be determined once the chemical analysis reports of the samples are out.

SSP-South, Mahzoor Ali, told Dawn that the actress had not been paying rent since 2024, and hence was asked to get the flat vacated on court orders.

He added, "We are waiting for the doctors' final report to conclude the exact cause of the death."

As for family members, the police have been trying to get in touch with her relatives through her contacts.

In A Nutshell

Humaira Asghar Ali was found dead in her Karachi apartment, three weeks after her death. Her body has been sent for postmortem examination to identify the cause of her passing.

