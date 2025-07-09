Pakistani Actress Humaira Asghar Ali Found Dead In Karachi Flat, Body Discovered Weeks After Death

Pakistani actress and model Humaira Asghar Ali, who also starred in reality TV series Tamasha Ghar and Pakistani film Jalaibee, has died. She was in her 30s.

According to Pakistani media, the actress was found dead in her apartment in Karachi's Defence Area on Tuesday, almost three weeks after she died.

Humaira Asghar Ali was living alone in her apartment for the past few years. A report by Geo News stated that her neighbours raised an alarm after they sensed a foul smell coming from her apartment. Their suspicion grew after they realised they hadn't seen the actress in a long time.

The police received a call from fellow residents at around 3 am, following which they went to Humaira Asghar Ali's house. The police broke down the door after no one answered. The cops found her dead on the floor after they went inside the apartment.

According to initial reports, Humaira Asghar Ali's death is being treated as a natural death. Her body has been sent for postmortem. No foul play is suspected as of now.