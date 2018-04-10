Hindi Medium China Box Office: Irrfan Khan's Film Crosses 150-Crore Mark On Day 6 Hindi Medium collected the same amount on Sunday and Monday

Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar in Hindi Medium. (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights Hindi Medium's lifetime collection in India was Rs 70 crore The film opened with a "big bang" on Wednesday Hindi Medium is the third Indian film to release in China in 2018 Hindi Medium is about to complete its first week in China and the box office results reveal a success story. The film's made Rs 150 crore in China as of Monday, reports Box Office India. Hindi Medium's collection on Sunday and Monday was almost same suggesting that movie-goers in China won't wait for the weekend to catch up on films. Hindi Medium's success in China reiterates film critic Taran Adarsh's point that "slowly and gradually, Indian films are getting a firm foothold in China." Hindi Medium is directed by Saket Chaudhary and it also stars Pakistani actress Saba Qamar.



Hindi Medium and collected Rs 22 crore on the first day. The collection was higher on the second and the third day of the film's release after which the numbers dipped slightly.







Hindi Medium is the third Bollywood film to release in China this year. Earlier, Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar and Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan released and conquered the box office in China. Secret Superstar earned over RS 450 crore while Bajrangi Bhaijaan took home above Rs 300 crore. The success story of Dangal, which released last year in China, needs no re-telling.



Hindi Medium was made on a budget of Rs 23 crore and it made nearly Rs 70 crore in India. The film is a critique on the commercialisation of the education system in India. It also stars Amrita Singh and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles.



