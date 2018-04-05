Hindi Medium China Box Office: Irrfan Khan's Film Opens With A 'Big Bang,' Day 1 Collection Here

Highlights
#Dangal... #SecretSuperstar... #BajrangiBhaijaan... Now #HindiMedium starts with a BIG BANG in China... Collects a WHOPPING $ 3.39 million [22.06 cr] on Day 1 [Wed]... Slowly and gradually, Indian films are getting a firm foothold in China.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 5, 2018
Hindi Medium is directed by Saket Chaudhary and it also stars Amrita Singh, Deepak Dobriyal and Pakistani actress Saba Qamar. The film criticises the commercialisation of education system in India. The film was made on a budget of Rs 23 crore and it made nearly Rs 70 crore in India.
Films-wise it is a critical week for Irrfan Khan, whose Blackmail is set to release in India tomorrow. Irrfan Khan, who is currently being treated for neuro-endocrine tumor abroad, will be seen in the Abhinay Deo-directed film, which has received fabulous reviews from Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor.
T 2760 - Saw a delightful film today .. "BLACKMAIL" ..https://t.co/e79YFffALp .. a brilliant screenplay, unique story, exemplary performances and great presentation and editing ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 31, 2018
Actors excel from Irfan Khan to some fresh new faces .. so happy to see such creativity .. !! pic.twitter.com/Srv9BgiOE2
The smartest & slickest dark comedy in Indian cinema today! #Blackmail is brilliant!@irrfank@AbhinayDeo@priyagupta999@divyadutta25#PradhumanSinghMall#ParveezSheikh#JayOza & Team #RDPMotionPictures@TSeries— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 4, 2018
In March, Irrfan Khan revealed that he has been diagnosed with neuro-endocrine tumor, for which he will be treated abroad. Days after posting his statement on Twitter, the actor shared an Instagram post from London.