Hindi Medium China Box Office: Irrfan Khan's Film Opens With A 'Big Bang,' Day 1 Collection Here

Irrfan's Hindi Medium is the third Bollywood film releasing in China this year after Secret Superstar and Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 05, 2018 15:14 IST
Irrfan khan and Saba Qamar in Hindi Medium. (Image courtesy: Taran Adarsh)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Hindi Medium collected almost Rs 70 crore in India
  2. The film also stars Pakistani actress Saba Qamar
  3. Irrfan is awaiting the release of Blackmail in India
Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium is off to a great start in China, It collected Rs 22.06 crore on the opening day, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Hindi Medium is this year's third Bollywood film releasing in China after Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar and Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Of course, no one can forget the historic show Dangal put up in China last year. "Dangal, Secret Superstar, Bajrangi Bhaijaan (and) now, Hindi Medium starts with a big bang in China. Collects a whopping $3.39 million (Rs 22.06 crore) on Day 1. Slowly and gradually, Indian films are getting a firm foothold in China," Taran Adarsh tweeted.
 

Hindi Medium is directed by Saket Chaudhary and it also stars Amrita Singh, Deepak Dobriyal and Pakistani actress Saba Qamar. The film criticises the commercialisation of education system in India. The film was made on a budget of Rs 23 crore and it made nearly Rs 70 crore in India.

Films-wise it is a critical week for Irrfan Khan, whose Blackmail is set to release in India tomorrow. Irrfan Khan, who is currently being treated for neuro-endocrine tumor abroad, will be seen in the Abhinay Deo-directed film, which has received fabulous reviews from Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor.
 
 

Blackmail also stars Kriti Kulhari and Arunoday Singh.

In March, Irrfan Khan revealed that he has been diagnosed with neuro-endocrine tumor, for which he will be treated abroad. Days after posting his statement on Twitter, the actor shared an Instagram post from London.

