Hindi Medium China Box Office: Irrfan Khan's Film Opens With A 'Big Bang,' Day 1 Collection Here

Highlights Hindi Medium collected almost Rs 70 crore in India The film also stars Pakistani actress Saba Qamar Irrfan is awaiting the release of Blackmail in India

#Dangal... #SecretSuperstar... #BajrangiBhaijaan... Now #HindiMedium starts with a BIG BANG in China... Collects a WHOPPING $ 3.39 million [22.06 cr] on Day 1 [Wed]... Slowly and gradually, Indian films are getting a firm foothold in China. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 5, 2018

T 2760 - Saw a delightful film today .. "BLACKMAIL" ..https://t.co/e79YFffALp .. a brilliant screenplay, unique story, exemplary performances and great presentation and editing ..

Actors excel from Irfan Khan to some fresh new faces .. so happy to see such creativity .. !! pic.twitter.com/Srv9BgiOE2 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 31, 2018

Irrfan Khan'sis off to a great start in China, It collected Rs 22.06 crore on the opening day, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh.is this year's third Bollywood film releasing in China after Aamir Khan'sand Salman Khan's. Of course, no one can forget the historic showput up in China last year. "(and) now,starts with a big bang in China. Collects a whopping $3.39 million (Rs 22.06 crore) on Day 1. Slowly and gradually, Indian films are getting a firm foothold in China," Taran Adarsh tweeted.is directed by Saket Chaudhary and it also stars Amrita Singh, Deepak Dobriyal and Pakistani actress Saba Qamar. The film criticises the commercialisation of education system in India. The film was made on a budget of Rs 23 crore and it made nearly Rs 70 crore in India.Films-wise it is a critical week for Irrfan Khan, whoseis set to release in India tomorrow. Irrfan Khan, who is currently being treated for neuro-endocrine tumor abroad, will be seen in the Abhinay Deo-directed film, which has received fabulous reviews from Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor.also stars Kriti Kulhari and Arunoday Singh.In March, Irrfan Khan revealed that he has been diagnosed with neuro-endocrine tumor, for which he will be treated abroad. Days after posting his statement on Twitter, the actor shared an Instagram post from London.