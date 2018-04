Hindi Medium China Box Office: Irrfan Khan's Film 'Is Nearing 200 Crore Mark'

Highlights "Business more than doubles on second Saturday," wrote Taran Adarsh On Saturday, Hindi Medium registers $ 1.41 million at the box office Hindi Medium was released on April 4 in China

There's no stopping to Irrfan Khan 's 2017 filmat the China box office. The film, which appears to have hit the right chord with the audience in China, is 'nearing' the 200 crore mark, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Hindi Medium's business on second Saturday was twice of that registered on second Friday, bringing the total box office collection to now stand at Rs 184.06 crore. Mr Adarsh wrote in his tweet, "business more than doubles on second Saturday in China... Is nearing Rs 200 crore mark... [Week 2] Friday $ 0.62 million, Saturday $ 1.41 million; Total: $ 28.20 million [Rs 184.06 crore.]"Take a look atbox office report card:Hindi Medium, directed by Saket Chaudhary, is 2018's third Bollywood film to have released in China, after Aamir Khan'sand Salman Khan'shad collected Rs 450 crore whileraked in over 300 crore.also stars Pakistani actress Saba Qamar and Deepak Dobriyal in prominent roles. Mr Adarsh earlier pointed out that film's 'content' played a major role in its success both in India and China. Speaking of which he wrote on Twitter, "Content is King... Much like its performance in India...", a satire on the Indian education system, was made on a budget Rs. 23 crore and collected nearly Rs. 70 crore. The film had won two honours at this year's Filmfare Awards - Best Film and Best Actor for Irrfan Khan. In India,was released in May 2017.