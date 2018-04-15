Hindi Medium China Box Office: Irrfan Khan's Film 'Is Nearing 200 Crore Mark'

#HindiMedium biz more than doubles on second Sat in CHINA... Is nearing 200 cr mark... [Week 2] Fri $ 0.62 mn Sat $ 1.41 mn Total: $ 28.20 million [ 184.06 cr]

Content is King... Much like its performance in India, #HindiMedium witnesses a PHENOMENAL 83.63% GROWTH on Day 2 in China...

Wed $ 3.42 mn

Thu $ 6.28 mn

Total: $ 9.70 million [ 63.06 cr]

Approx 40.81 cr on Day 2... That's a ROCKING START indeed!