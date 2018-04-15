Hindi Medium China Box Office: Irrfan Khan's Film 'Is Nearing 200 Crore Mark'

Hindi Medium China Box Office: Irrfan's film total collection stands at 184.06 crore

Entertainment | Updated: April 15, 2018 18:49 IST
Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar, Deepak Dobriyal in a still from Hindi Medium (Image courtesy - taranadarsh)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Business more than doubles on second Saturday," wrote Taran Adarsh
  2. On Saturday, Hindi Medium registers $ 1.41 million at the box office
  3. Hindi Medium was released on April 4 in China
There's no stopping to Irrfan Khan's 2017 film Hindi Medium at the China box office. The film, which appears to have hit the right chord with the audience in China, is 'nearing' the 200 crore mark, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Hindi Medium's business on second Saturday was twice of that registered on second Friday, bringing the total box office collection to now stand at Rs 184.06 crore. Mr Adarsh wrote in his tweet, "Hindi Medium business more than doubles on second Saturday in China... Is nearing Rs 200 crore mark... [Week 2] Friday $ 0.62 million, Saturday $ 1.41 million; Total: $ 28.20 million [Rs 184.06 crore.]"

Take a look at Hindi Medium box office report card:
 

Hindi Medium, directed by Saket Chaudhary, is 2018's third Bollywood film to have released in China, after Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar and Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Secret Superstar had collected Rs 450 crore while Bajrangi Bhaijaan raked in over 300 crore. Hindi Medium also stars Pakistani actress Saba Qamar and Deepak Dobriyal in prominent roles.

Mr Adarsh earlier pointed out that film's 'content' played a major role in its success both in India and China. Speaking of which he wrote on Twitter, "Content is King... Much like its performance in India..."
 

Hindi Medium, a satire on the Indian education system, was made on a budget Rs. 23 crore and collected nearly Rs. 70 crore. The film had won two honours at this year's Filmfare Awards - Best Film and Best Actor for Irrfan Khan. In India, Hindi Medium was released in May 2017.
 

