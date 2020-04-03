Hina Khan's Cheat Sheet To Stay Safe Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Hina Khan in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: realhinakhan)

TV star share another post on her Instagram profile, which put her on the list of trends, once again. Hina, in the video, taught her fans about "ways of avoiding the loopholes" while getting groceries from the outside. In the video, Hina washed and cleaned all the items that she purchased from the market . In a video titled, "Covid - 19 Safety Measures," Hina wrote: "Just trying to share my way of avoiding the loopholes as we get groceries from outside and it has a high risk of missing something that can be quite fatal. So hope this will be helpful to all of you out there. Stay safe and let us all avoid silly loopholes." She added the hashtags #21LockDown and #WeAreInThisTogether."

Take a look at Hina Khan's post here:

Hina Khan has been actively sharing posts from her quarantine diaries. A few days ago, she posted a video of herself mopping the floor. "Since we have stopped calling our domestic help due to Covid-19.. Mommy says (Ab khud kaam karo, I will only cook) And this video is for one purpose only, entertainment... entertainment... entertainment for us and you all," read the caption on the post.

Hina Khan became a household name after she featured as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 andBigg Boss 11. Hina Khan was also a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she played the antagonist Komolika. However, she quit the show after a few months. The actress stepped into films with Lines, the poster of which was unveiled at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in May, last year.