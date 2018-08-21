Hina Khan Trolled For Posting Gym Photos, Accused Of 'Trying Too Hard'

Hina Khan was trolled after Instagramming this photo (courtesy realhinakhan)

Highlights Hina Khan shared a few photos from the gym "How can my style not reach the gym?" she wrote "Never seen a woman try so hard," read a comment

Actress Hina Khan has been trolled again, this time, for Instagramming photos from her gym session. The television star shared an album of photos from her work-out session with the caption: "How can my style not reach the gym?", after which the comments section was flooded with remarks like: "flop", "cheap" and "disgusting." Hina Khan, who is reported to have been cast as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, was also told: "Itna work-out ke baad bhi vamp ka role mila." A section of the Internet slammed Hina Khan for wearing athletic clothes which showed her toned abs: "Never seen a woman try so hard to show off her body like you do," read a comment on her Instagram feed.

While Hina was also slammed for appearing to have put on make-up before heading to the gym, few also alleged that she may have been deleting negative comments from her feed: "Negative comments delete nahi karti toh iske post pe 90% negative comments hote," said another user.

However, amidst the ruthless trolling, Hina Khan was strongly defended by her fans, who cheered for the actress for setting fitness goals. "Don't let positivity conquer over negativity, keep up the good work," read one encouraging comment.

Making it "SORE" @vikky2121 A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Aug 17, 2018 at 2:51am PDT

The Internet closely follows Hina Khan's social media activities and haters never miss a chance to troll the actress. In June, the actress was trolled for Instagramming her poolside photos with comments like: "How can you post such pictures?" Earlier this year, she was mercilessly trolled for the outfit she wore for a stage performance - it was considered as disrespectful clothing during Ramzan. Twitter also shamed Hina Khan for her Mother's Day special post, saying it was for "free refrigerator."

In July, Hina Khan shared a post after being incessantly trolled multiple times - first for wearing an off-shoulder top to a children's event and later for an underwater picture.

. A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Jul 2, 2018 at 5:10am PDT

Hina Khan is best known for playing the lead in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Hina Khan famously participated in Bigg Boss 11 and was seen as a major competitor to Shilpa Shinde, who won the show. Hina Khan also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.