Hina Khan Trolled For Swimsuit Pics, Just Minutes After Posting

Hina Khan had shared this picture from Goa (Image courtesy: realhinakhan)

Highlights "How can you post such pictures?" read a comment A section of the people have defended Hina During Ramzan, Hina was shamed online for the choice of her dress

TV star Hina Khan is in Goa and it seems she decided to beat the summer heat by the poolside. Soon after the actress shared multiple pictures of herself chilling by the pool, she was massively trolled for wearing a swimsuit. (Really, Internet?). The pictures had over 70,000 likes at the time of writing this and several hate comments were posted. "How can you post such pictures? You are such a good actor but please show some respect to our religion," and "what is this, Hina?" are some of the comments on her pictures. The other comments are too vile to be reproduced here. However, a section of the Internet defended Hina and asked the trolls not to bring religion in between.



Here are the pictures Hina Khan posted. (Swipe right to see more).





Just last month, Hina was shamed online for 'not knowing how to behave during Ramzan.' She had shared photos of herself in a crop top and pants, which is what she wore for a performance in Hyderabad. Hina has been brutally trolled for 'disrespectful clothing' during Ramzan, as per the Internet.



Hina Khan flew to Goa on Sunday with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. They were photographed at the Mumbai airport.

Hina and Rocky have been dating for a while now. On being asked about any wedding plans, Hina earlier told news agency IANS, "Not at all. We have a long way to go. We just want to enjoy ourselves, but I am glad that it's finally out in public."



At last week's Gold Awards ceremony, Hina Khan was given the Style Diva award. In February, she had walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2018.



