'Hi, Long Time': Ranveer Singh's Pic Is Making The Internet Swoon

Ranveer Singh shared this image. (courtesy ranveersingh)

Highlights Ranveer dropped a picture to say "hi" to his Instafam

"Hello," commented several fans

Ranveer can be seen wearing a denim cap and glasses

Ranveer Singh never fails to drive our lockdown blues away with his Instagram posts. The actor makes sure that his Instafam does not miss him too much. The Bajirao Mastani actor just dropped a picture of himself to say "hi" to his Instafam and it is just too adorable. In the picture, Ranveer can be seen dressed in a white t-shirt and a denim cap. He can also be seen sporting glasses as he poses for the selfie. Sharing the picture, Ranveer wrote, "Hi, long time." Within minutes of posting, Ranveer's picture was flooded with comments from his fans. One user wrote, "wow," while multiple users dropped "hi" and "hello" as a response to his post. Take a look:

Ranveer Singh, who is currently at home with his family, never fails to entertain his Instafam with quirky pictures. A few days ago, Ranveer trended a great deal for transforming a picture of himself into a painting resembling one of the paintings of 19th century Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh. Ranveer also quoted the artist and wrote, "As we advance in life it becomes more and more difficult, but in fighting the difficulties the inmost strength of the heart is developed."

Here's a glimpse of Ranveer's childhood diaries when the actor was a fan of wrestler Hulk Hogan. Ranveer shared this throwback picture of himself posing beside a poster of Hulk Hogan. "Whatcha gonna do, when Hulkamania runs wild on you! Monday feeling, throw it way back to when WWF was life," he wrote. Take a look:

On the work front, Ranveer was last seen in the 2019 musical drama Gully Boy where he shared screen space with Alia Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi. He has an impressive line-up of films for this year. Ranveer has films such as '83, Sooryavanshi and Jayeshbhai Jordaar to look forward to.