Here's When Nicole Kidman Plans To Take A Break From Work

Oscar winning-actress Nicole Kidman, who has had a busy schedule in 2024 with projects such as Babygirl, A Family Affair, and Spellbound, is planning to take some time off this year.

The 57-year-old actress, who stars alongside Gael García Bernal, Matthew Macfadyen, and Jude Hill in Holland, a mystery thriller film, told The Hollywood Reporter, “2025 is actually not as crazy. I was much more out there last year; this year I have Holland, I have Nine Perfect Strangers, and then I'm off for the rest of year. So, oh well!"

The acclaimed actress also served as a producer on Holland, and director Mimi Cave has observed that Kidman was a real champion of the script and a champion of the director too.

The filmmaker added, "She really believes in directors, so once it's in my hands or any director's hands, she lets you go."

Holland tells the story of a teacher in a Midwestern town who suspects her husband of living a double life. Matthew Macfadyen has shared that he relished starring in the film, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The 50-year-old actor said, "I thought it was tonally really fascinating, stylish, and fun. I'd seen Mimi's first film and was so impressed with it and thought I just wanted to be part of it."

Meanwhile, Nicole previously said that she's been happy to take bold risks in her career.

Asked if Hollywood has become more open to risks, Kidman told Vanity Fair's 2025 Hollywood Issue, "I suppose I don't think of that. I just go, this is the road I'm on, and whatever happens, happens."

Nicole further added, "If it's seen as a risk, I'll take these risks. And if they're bold risks, then I'll take those risks, but I'm not going to hang too much on that because fear can set in. That's very, very destructive to the expression and the desire."

