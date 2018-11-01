Here's When Badhaai Ho Is Expected To Cross The Rs 100 Crore 'Magical Figure'

Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in a still from Badhaai Ho. (Image courtesy: badhaaihofilm)

Amit Sharma' s Badhaai Ho, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, might have released two weeks ago but the film has been performing well at the box office. The film has collected over Rs 91.70 crore within two weeks and is still counting. According to Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is expected to cross the 100 crore mark in its third week. Mr Adarsh tweeted, "Badhaai Ho nears Rs100 cr mark...Will cross the magical figure in week 3." Badhaai Ho, which clashed at the box office with Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Namaste England, starring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor emerged as a clear winner.

#BadhaaiHo nears 100 cr mark... Will cross the magical figure in Week 3... [Week 2] Fri 3.40 cr, Sat 6.60 cr, Sun 8.15 cr, Mon 2.60 cr, Tue 2.50 cr, Wed 2.35 cr. Total: 91.70 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 1, 2018

Badhaai Ho has been performing well not only in India but also in the international arena and it had earned over Rs 31.20 crore till Monday. According to Taran Adarsh, the movie's biggest markets comprise USA, UK, UAE and New Zealand.

#BadhaaiHo is reaping a rich harvest in international markets... Total after Weekend 2 [till 28 Oct 2018]: $ 4.25 million [ 31.20 cr]... Breakup of key markets:

USA-Canada: $ 1.911 mn

UAE-GCC: $ 1.054 mn

UK: $ 268k

Australia: $ 367k

New Zealand: $ 101k — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 29, 2018

Badhaai Ho opened to good reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5 and wrote: "This is a family drama with a difference whose appeal stems from the confident and steady manner in which it unfolds. Badhaai Ho is relatable despite the fact that it deals with a situation that isn't all that common, in real life or in cinema. It is certainly worth a visit to the multiplex."

Badhaai Ho is a comedy film directed by Amit Sharma. The film showcases the story of an elderly couple, played by Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, who are expecting a third child. The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Surekha Sikri and Sheeba Chaddha in pivotal roles.