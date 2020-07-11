Here's What Sara Ali Khan And Brother Ibrahim Did On Their Day Out

Sara Ali Khan with brother Ibrahim. (courtesy iakpataudi)

Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim never fail to give us fitness goals. On Friday, the brother-sister duo, who have quite a bit of a reputation as fitness enthusiasts, went cycling on the streets of Mumbai, glimpses of which they shared on their Instagram stories. For her day out, Sara topped a pair of black track pants with a matching t-shirt. She had her hair tied in a ponytail and accessorised her look with a cap. Ibrahim too was dressed in a fairly casual outfit. He was seen wearing a grey t-shirt and a pair of shorts. Both Sara and Ibrahim were seen wearing masks during their day out. Sharing the picture, in her Instagram story, Sara wrote: "Wear your mask."

Check out the pictures here:

Screenshot of Sara Ali Khan's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Ibrahim Ali Khan's Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim posted a solo photograph on his Instagram profile and he captioned it: "Two tired."

Ibrahim and his sister Sara Ali Khan frequently feature on the list of trends for their workout videos that they share on their respective social media profiles. Last month, Ibrahim posted a picture of himself and Sara doing yoga at home and he captioned it: "Sunday yoga."

Here are some more posts from Sara and Ibrahim's workout sessions together :

Sara and Ibrahim's parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are Bollywood actors. Their father is now married to Kareena Kapoor. Sara, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut film), Simmba and Love Aaj Kal. Sara's upcoming projects include Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan, and Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.