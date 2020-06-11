Here's What Kubbra Sait Does When She's Stressed

Kubbra Sait shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Kubbra Sait)

Kubbra Sait, who is known for her performance in Netflix's web-series Sacred Games, revealed her mantra to cope with stress in her latest post on Instagram on Thursday and we think most of you will relate to it. The actress showed her fans what she prefers to do when she's stressed by sharing a photograph of herself taking a good nap on a bed. In the picture, Kubbra Sait can be seen sleeping while cuddling a pillow and what appears to be a teddy bear. Sharing the image, Kubbra wrote: "Q: What do I do when I'm stressed? A: Sleep." Take a look at the actress' post here:

Reacting to Kubbra's post, her fans dropped comments such as "sleeping your stress away... smart" and "ditto." One of the users wrote: "It works like a dream for me."

Last month, Kubbra Sait trended big time on social media for sharing a throwback photo of herself chilling on the beach. In the picture from her Maldives diaries, Kubbra can be seen lying on the beach with her arms spread out and eyes closed. Here's the post we are talking about:

Kubbra Sait was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman, in which she co-starred with Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya Furniturewalla. She has starred in web-series like Fourplay, TVF's Tripling 2, The Verdict - State vs Nanavati and Going Viral Pvt Ltd. Kubbra has also featured in a number of films such as Ready, Jodi Breakers, Sultan, Gully Boy and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

She became a household name after she starred in Sacred Games, in which Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan played the lead roles.