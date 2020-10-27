Here's What Kriti Kharbanda Did For The 'Taish Buster' Challenge. See Her Post

Kriti Kharbanda in a still from the video. (courtesy kriti.kharbanda)

Highlights Kriti was nominated by Pulkit Samrat

They are co-stars in 'Taish'

'Taish' will premiere on ZEE5 on October 29

As a promotional activity for their upcoming film Taish, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda took the "Taish Buster" challenge recently. As a part of the challenge, the film's lead actor Pulkit Samrat asked his friends and fans to share videos of themselves releasing their taish (anger). Nominated by boyfriend Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, who also stars in the film, shared a video of herself doing pole dance. She captioned the post: "Challenge accepted, Pulkit Samrat. This is my #taishbuster. Tell us what is yours! Use #taish #taishbuster. Here's nominating the rest of our team to participate."

Check out Kriti Kharbanda's post here:

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Pulkit Samrat shared a video of himself lifting weights and he captioned it: "This is how I release my Taish! What's yours? Share your videos/pics with #TaishBuster and I shall share the best ones on my story. Also, a few lucky winners get a chance to meet me via a video call... cause you know it's social distancing/ Looking forward to some crazy videos from you all! Get Set #Taish."

Taish, directed by Bejoy Nambiar also stars Harshvardhan Rane, Jim Sarbh, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Abhimanyu Singh in pivotal roles. It will premiere on ZEE5 on October 29.

Other than Taish, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have co-starred in the 2018 film Veerey Ki Wedding. They also shared screen space in the comedy film Pagalpanti, which released last year. Kriti Kharbanda has featured in films such as Housefull 4 and Pagalpanti. She will next be seen in the Tamil film Vaan.