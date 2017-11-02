Here's Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Making November Look Amazing Mira's outfit is a perfect blend of the traditional and contemporary - she styled a peach brocade lehenga with a bold silk blouse in white

Shahid shared a new pic of Mira from the photoshoot Mira looks stunning in peach and white This is from the photoshoot for the November cover of a magazine



Back to the picture - Mira's outfit is a perfect blend of the traditional and contemporary - she styled a peach brocade lehenga with a bold silk blouse in white. She upped her look with a brilliant choice of neck-piece and a studded bangle. Mira's photo, which sent the Internet into some sort of a meltdown, had over 411,540 'likes' as of Thursday afternoon.

#hellomira A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Nov 1, 2017 at 9:41am PDT



Here are Shahid and Mira making November look so pretty. A whole lot of love poured in from the fans of the star couple for this picture, which garnered over 2 lakh 'likes' and 1,000 comments within an hour. Courtesy for Mira's outfit goes to Raw Mango.

Hello. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Oct 31, 2017 at 10:30pm PDT



Earlier in October, one of Shahid's Instagram posts made the Internet wonder

The queen that rules my heart. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Oct 17, 2017 at 10:03pm PDT



Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput married in 2015 and are parents to baby daughter Misha, who turned one on August this year.





