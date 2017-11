Viral: Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput's First Cover Together. Enough Said

Highlights Shahid shared the cover on Instagram Another pic from the photoshoot has also been shared by fanclubs This is Shahid-Mira's first magazine cover

Hello. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Oct 31, 2017 at 10:30pm PDT

Look at this beautiful couple#shahidkapoor #mirakapoor @shahidkapoor @mira.kapoor A post shared by Shahid kapoor Team (@shahidkapoorteam) on Oct 31, 2017 at 12:19pm PDT

The queen that rules my heart. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Oct 17, 2017 at 10:03pm PDT

Hello there, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput ! It's that time of the year when we get to see Shahid and Mira together on a magazine cover for the first time ever. Thefavourite star couple make November look stunning as they feature on the cover of Hello Magazine. It's only been a couple of hours into November and Shahid dropped the cover on his Instagram. Meanwhile, his fans and followers are having some sort of a meltdown, proof is in the comments section. "Goals," read a comment while another added "Hello, even from the other side... both of you look graceful like always." The photo has quickly reached the 'gone viral' status - it's garnered over 2 lakh views within an hour with over 1,000 comments knocking the door down.Shahid and Mira's cover photo can also double up as a regal family portrait - Mira's wardrobe consists of a-coloured blouse in brocade and a silk, while it's the stunning neckpiece that rounds off the look in style. A handsome looking Shahid was all that was required to go with Mira.Here are Shahid and Mira giving off lush vibes on Instagram.Here's one more from the photoshoot shared by a fanclub:Earlier in October, one of Shahid's Instagram posts made the Internet wonder if the celeb couple were actually heading for their first magazine cover - speculation about which was going on for a while.Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput married in 2015 and welcomed their first baby daughter Misha last year. She turned one this year in August . Shahid and Mira made their debut on national television with Karan Johar'sin January this year.