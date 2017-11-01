Viral: Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput's First Cover Together. Enough Said

Hello there, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput! It's that time of the year when we get to see Shahid and Mira together on a magazine cover for the first time ever. The sabka favourite star couple make November look stunning as they feature on the cover of Hello Magazine. It's only been a couple of hours into November and Shahid dropped the cover on his Instagram. Meanwhile, his fans and followers are having some sort of a meltdown, proof is in the comments section. "Goals," read a comment while another added "Hello, even from the other side... both of you look graceful like always." The photo has quickly reached the 'gone viral' status - it's garnered over 2 lakh views within an hour with over 1,000 comments knocking the door down.
Highlights
- Shahid shared the cover on Instagram
- Another pic from the photoshoot has also been shared by fanclubs
- This is Shahid-Mira's first magazine cover
Shahid and Mira's cover photo can also double up as a regal family portrait - Mira's wardrobe consists of a pista-coloured blouse in brocade and a silk lehenga, while it's the stunning neckpiece that rounds off the look in style. A handsome looking Shahid was all that was required to go with Mira.
Here are Shahid and Mira giving off lush vibes on Instagram.
Here's one more from the photoshoot shared by a fanclub:
Earlier in October, one of Shahid's Instagram posts made the Internet wonder if the celeb couple were actually heading for their first magazine cover - speculation about which was going on for a while.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput married in 2015 and welcomed their first baby daughter Misha last year. She turned one this year in August. Shahid and Mira made their debut on national television with Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 5 in January this year.