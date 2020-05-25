Here's How Sonam Kapoor Wished 'Fashion Obsessed' Karan Johar On His Birthday

Sonam Kapoor with Karan Johar. (courtesy sonamkapoor)

For "fellow Gemini" Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor shared a set of pictures to wish him on his 48th birthday. The first picture appears to be from an event and the second one is from Sonam's mehndi ceremony held in 2018. In both the photographs, KJo can be seen planting a kiss on Sonam's cheek. "Happy Birthday darling Karan Johar, my fellow Gemini, who is as fashion obsessed and has film running through his blood like me. Can't wait to celebrate and give you a big kiss and hug. Love you," Sonam wrote in her birthday wish for the filmmaker. Sonam starred in the 2010 film I Hate Luv Storys, which was produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and she has been a regular attendee on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's wish here:

Birthday boy Karan Johar has a busy year ahead. His upcoming ventures as a producer include Sooryavanshi, Dostana 2, and Brahmastra. The filmmaker will be directing the period drama Takht, starring Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and others. KJo's last directorial venture was Netflix's Ghost Stories.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor has not announced her upcoming projects as of now. The actress was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. Sonam also stared in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, alongside Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla, last year. The actress is currently in New Delhi with her husband and Bhane owner Anand Ahuja.