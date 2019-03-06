Here's How Mira Rajput Celebrated Son Zain's 'Half Birthday'

Mira Rajput with Zain. (Image courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's son Zain turned six-months-old on Tuesday and in order to mark the special occasion, Mira Rajput shared a picture of Zain's special birthday cake on her Instagram story. Much to fan's dismay, she did not post pictures of the little munchkin but we are not complaining. Mira shared a picture of Zain's birthday cake, or should we say "half birthday cake." Mira captioned the post: "My baby is six months old." Zain's birthday cake was in the shape of a half pizza and Mira added the caption: "Delicious half Zain."

Take a look at Zain's half birthday cake here:

Screenshot of Mira Rajput's Instagram story.

A few weeks ago, Mira shared a "limited edition" picture of herself along with baby Zain on her Instagram profile. The picture shared by Mira was a rare treat to us. In the picture, the mother-son duo could be seen twinning in white outfits. "Limited edition, baby," read the caption on Mira's post.

This is the post we are talking about:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in Delhi in 2015 and the couple became parents to Misha in August 2017. Shahid and Mira welcomed their second child Zain in September last year.

Shahid Kapoor's next big release is Kabir Singh, co-starring Kiara Advani, which is a remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy. The actor has also signed a film which is based on the life of boxer Dingko Singh. Shahid was last seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu, alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam.