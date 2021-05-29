Shilpa Shetty's Son Viaan Imagines Her Sister Shamita As Wonder Woman. See Her Post

Shamita Shetty in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: shamitashetty_official)

Actress Shamita Shetty shared a goofy video on Instagram created by her nephew Viaan-Raj Kundra. Viaan face-swapped Shamita's face on DC character Wonder Woman, played on-screen by Gal Gadot. “Another one of my baby nephew's creations,” the Mohabbatein actress wrote. The clip used here is from the 2017 film Justice League. Wonder Woman aka Princess Diana is the daughter of Amazon Queen Hippolyta. The Amazonian race was created by the Olympian Gods to protect mankind. In the footage, we see her fighting terrorists and rescuing hostages at a bank in London. Later, we get a glimpse of another DC character, Aquaman, portrayed by Jason Momoa. In Justice League, all the DC Comics superheroes come together to save Earth from supervillain Steppenwolf, who tries to take over the planet with the energies of Mother Boxes.

DC fans out there, if you are thinking that actress Shilpa Shetty's son is one of you then we suggest you hold on to your excitement. Because last time when Viaan created a face-swapped clip for his mother, he went the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) way. The 9-year-old took his fandom for the Thor franchise to the next level by turning Shilpa into Hela a - the Asgardian goddess of death. Shilpa's facial features fit perfectly into the layout of Cate Blanchett's character in Thor: Ragnarok. The Baazigar actress revealed Viaan's thoughts behind creating the video in the caption. It read, “Viaan put a smile on my face with this video he made, describing how mumma handled COVID-19. All negative... Still being positive hoping for a better Covid-free future for all.”

We can safely say that Viaan learnt the magic of editing from his father Raj. Earlier, the businessman had shared a similar superhero-themed video. Raj cheekily turned himself into MCU heroes including, Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Captain America, The Hulk, Thor, Black Panther and Spider-Man. The purpose behind this video was to spread awareness about wearing masks. His caption read, “If you can't suit up, at least mask up". Raj added, “Stay safe, stay indoors and help as many as you can around you. United we stand divided we fall."

