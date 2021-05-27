How Shilpa Shetty Handled Family's COVID Crisis, As Imagined By 9-Year-Old Viaan

Shilpa Shetty in a still from her video (courtesy theshilpashetty)

Highlights Shilpa shared an ROFL video on Instagram

In the caption, she wrote Viaan created the video

Viaan put a smile on my face with this video

Shilpa Shetty's family members were diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month - the actress was the only one in the family who tested negative. Shilpa Shetty's nine-year-old son Viaan thought this called for a shout-out and created an ROFL video, which he dedicated to her mother. Shilpa being Shilpa, had to share it on her Instagram, who captioned it in these words: "Viaan put a smile on my face with this video he made, describing 'how mumma handled COVID-19.' All NEGATIVE... Still being positive hoping for a better Covid-free future for all," she wrote. Now, coming from the Shetty-Kundra household, the video is anything but regular.

Viaan added a rather super-villain twist to the video as he transformed Shilpa into Marvel Cinematic Universe's Hela - the Asgardian goddess of death, whose character is based on the Norse goddess Hel. LOL. Viaan simply juxtaposed Shilpa's cut-out on Cate Blanchett's onscreen version of Hela, as seen in the movie Thor: Ragnarok, and the end result is hilarious. Hela is the older sister of Thor, who she kept fighting through out the movie. In the video, Hela AKA Shilpa, fights off COVID-19.

Here's how Viaan made Shilpa Shetty laugh:

Earlier this month, Shilpa Shetty revealed her family's COVID-19 diagnosis and wrote: "The last 10 days have been difficult for us as a family. My parents-in-law tested positive for COVID-19, followed by Samisha, Viaan-Raj, my Mom, and lastly, Raj. They have all been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and have been following the doctor's advice." Two of Shilpa's house staff members had also tested positive.

Shilpa Shetty won hearts on the Internet for this adorable photo of hers catching up with Raj Kundra, when he was still COVID-19 positive.

Raj Kundra and Viaan tested negative just in time for Viaan's birthday celebrations. The couple welcomed daughter Samisha via surrogacy last year. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra also introduced a new member to the family - a pet dog named Truffle - on Viaan's birthday.