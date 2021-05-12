'Hello Beautiful,' Writes Aly Goni On Pic He Took Of Girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin (Image courtesy: @alygoni)

Lovebirds Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin keep giving us major couple goals. Their PDA moments on social media say it all. Both Aly Goni and Jasmin frequently steal the limelight with their respective loved-up posts for each other. Aly Goni's new Instagram post is the latest addition to their relationship diaries. On Tuesday, Ali Goni clicked a candid picture of his girlfriend Jasmin and shared it on his Instagram story. "Hello beautiful", he wrote in his post. In the picture, Jasmin, who seems unaware of this picture being clicked, is enjoying a beverage at home. The actress is looking in different direction. We are guessing, Jasmin is watching TV at the moment. She is sporting an indigo printed ethnic suit in the picture.

See Aly Goni's Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Aly Goni's Instagram story

Later, Jasmin Bhasin acknowledged this picture on her Instagram handle. She shared Aly Goni's post on her Instagram story. The actress also posted a few more pictures of herself in which she can be seen wearing the same blue outfit.

Take a look at her Instagram stories here.

Screenshot of Jasmin Bhasin's Instagram story

Screenshot of Jasmin Bhasin's Instagram story

Screenshot of Jasmin Bhasin's Instagram story

Screenshot of Jasmin Bhasin's Instagram story

Both Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin had recently featured as a married couple in the music video titled Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega. We are talking about this song.

Meanwhile, also take a look at some more pictures of the couple.

Aly Goni met Jasmin Bhasin in 2018. He has been dating her for quite some time now. They are often spotted in public together. The couple participated in Bigg Boss 14 last year. Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were also the contestants in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

Apart from these shows, Aly Goni has appeared in Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, MTV Splitsvilla 5 and Nach Baliye 9. On the other hand, Jasmin Bhasin is best known for shows like Tashan-e-Ishq and Dil Se Dil Tak to name a few.