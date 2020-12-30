'Healing Is More Exhausting Than I Had Imagined,' Shruti Seth Writes After Surgery

Shruti Seth shared this image. (courtesy shru2kill)

Actress Shruti Seth, who recently underwent an "emergency surgery," is back home now and she shared an extensive thank you note for her fans and well-wishers. The 43-year-old actress, without sharing any details about her surgery, posted a picture with her daughter and she wrote: "All is well with my world. Firstly a big thank you to everyone for the outpouring of love and blessings. I'm back home with my favourite person in the whole world and I'm recuperating. I'm sorry I haven't been able to thank everyone individually for their wishes. Healing is more exhausting than I had imagined. Just want you all to know that I feel the love and it's great to have so many people send in their wishes. For now I'm just taking it easy and sleeping as much as possible to let my body get its strength back. Thanks again everyone." She signed off her post saying, "Will be back on my feet and on my yoga mat soon. Enjoy the last two days of a very strange year. To better posts in 2021."

On Monday, the Shararat actress shared a picture of herself from a hospital and she wrote: "So 2020 managed to give me and my family a last jolt, with me ending up in an emergency surgery. All my Christmas and New Year travel plans have been suspended and here I am just giving thanks for averting a major health crisis. I guess I hadn't really learnt the lessons I was meant to; but now I have been schooled." She added a dose of positivity to het post and wrote: "I actually have physical scars to remind me about the uniqueness of the year gone by. And I hope they remind me to always say thanks."

Shruti Seth became a household name after starring in the TV show Shararat. She has also been a part of shows like Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr, The Suite Life Of Karan And Kabir and The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye. Other than that, Shruti Seth has starred in films such as Fanaa, Ta Ra Rum Pum and Rajneeti, to name a few.