Actress Shruti Seth Undergoes 'Emergency Surgery': 'Don't Take Your Health For Granted'

Shruti Seth shared this photo. (Image courtesy: shru2kill )

Highlights Shruti Seth shared a photo of herself from a hospital

"2020 managed to give me and my family a last jolt," she wrote

"I'm just happy everything happened in good time," she added

Actress Shruti Seth, on Tuesday, shared a picture of herself from a hospital and revealed she that has undergone an "emergency surgery." In her post, the 43-year-old actress also urged her fans to not take their health "for granted." Sharing the news about her surgery, she wrote: "Stay in the moment. So, 2020 managed to give me and my family a last jolt, with me ending up in emergency surgery. All my Christmas and new year travel plans have been suspended and here I am just giving thanks for averting a major health crisis. I guess I hadn't really learnt the lessons I was meant to; but now I have been schooled. Sharing my learnings: Do not take your health for granted. Ever!"

Her other learnings were: "Hospitals make you realise that beneath the vanity, the ego, the personality and the life experiences, we're all just biology. Food is a drug just for the brain; the body can survive on a glucose drip. And I love food and I missed it so much. Even the most basic bodily functions are the work of some incredible engineering so be grateful for just being able to open your eyes every morning or being able to fall asleep at night. Be good to your body so it can't return the favour when you need it. Count your blessings and hold on to people who love you and genuinely care about your well being."

The actress added: "I'm just happy everything happened in good time and this is the last of what 2020 had in store for me. I actually have physical scars to remind me about the uniqueness of the year gone by. And I hope they remind me to always say thanks! I'm sending all of you tonnes of love and positivity for the new year. May it treat us kindly. Wishing everyone a Happy New Year. PS: Even though I may not know many of you personally I'm thankful for your love and blessings. Always!"

Take a look at Shruti Seth's post here:

Shruti Seth is married to film director Danish Aslam. The couple are parents to a daughter named Alina.

Shruti Seth is best-known for featuring in popular TV show Shararat. She has also starred in series like Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr, The Suite Life Of Karan And Kabir and The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye. The actress has also worked in films such as Fanaa, Ta Ra Rum Pum and Rajneeti.