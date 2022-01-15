'He Now Walks With Me Forever': Vishal Dadlani's Tribute To Father

Vishal Dadlani shared this throwback of his father. (courtesy vishaldadlani)

Highlights Vishal Dadlani lost his father last week

"My mother, sister, nieces and I cremated my father today," he wrote

"Just hoping I can prove worthy of him," he added

Music composer-singer Vishal Dadlani, who lost his father Moti Dadlani last week, shared an emotional tribute for him on social media. The singer, who recently recovered from COVID-19, stated in his post that he and his family members cremated his father on Saturday. Vishal Dadlani wrote in his post: "My mother, sister, nieces and I cremated my father today. He now walks with me forever, as this ache in my chest. Not a day will pass without my saying "Love you, Dad." and hearing his voice reply "Love you, betu." I'll never be with him again, but I'll never be without him either. Just hoping I can prove worthy of him. He really was the sweetest, kindest, humblest, hardest-working and most loving man. (Shri Moti Dadlani, 12 May 1942 - 8 Jan 2022.)."

Vishal Dadlani, last week, announced the news of death of his father in a post. He wrote: "Shri Moti Dadlani (12 May 1943 -8 Jan 2022). Lost my best friend, the nicest and kindest man on earth, last night. I couldn't have asked for a better Father, or a better person to be my teacher for life. Anything good in me is just a pale reflection of him. He was in ICU for the last 3/4 days, but I couldn't go from yesterday on because I tested positive for Covid. I can't even go hold my Mother in her most difficult time. It's really not fair. Thankfully, my sister is handling everything with far more strength than I would be able to muster up. I don't know how to live in a world without him. I'm completely lost."

Last week, a day before his father's death, the composer-singer revealed in an Instagram post that he tested positive for COVID-19. "This is for anyone who may have come in contact with me this last week or 10 days. Sadly, despite every precaution, I've tested Covid Positive. At no point, except during weekly shoots (where all testing protocols were followed to the best of my knowledge), have I met anyone without a mask on. Nor have I touched anything unsanitised, as far as I know. My symptoms are relatively mild, but still quite debilitating. Please be careful," he wrote.

Vishal Dadlani, along with Shekhar Ravjiani, has composed music for films like Golmaal, Dostana, Om Shanti Om, Ra.One, Bang Bang!, Sultan, Bharat, War, Baaghi 3 and Tiger Zinda Hai among others.