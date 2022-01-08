'Can't Even Go Hold My Mother In Her Most Difficult Time,' Covid-Positive Vishal Dadlani Writes After Death Of His Father

Vishal Dadlani shared this throwback of his dad. (courtesy: vishaldadlani)

Highlights "It's really not fair," wrote Vishal Dadlani

"I don't know how to live in a world without him," he wrote

Vishal tested positive for COVID-19 recently

Music composer-singer Vishal Dadlani, who lost his father recently, remembered him in an Instagram post. The composer wrote in his post: "Shri Moti Dadlani (12 May 1943 -8 Jan 2022). Lost my best friend, the nicest and kindest man on earth, last night. I couldn't have asked for a better Father, or a better person to be my teacher for life. Anything good in me is just a pale reflection of him." Vishal Dadlani, who recently contracted COVID-19, added in his eulogy, "He was in ICU for the last 3/4 days, but I couldn't go from yesterday on because I tested positive for Covid. I can't even go hold my Mother in her most difficult time. It's really not fair. Thankfully, my sister is handling everything with far more strength than I would be able to muster up. I don't know how to live in a world without him. I'm completely lost."

Read Vishal Dadlani's post here:

On Friday, the composer-singer revealed in an Instagram post that he has tested positive for COVID-19. "This is for anyone who may have come in contact with me this last week or 10 days. Sadly, despite every precaution, I've tested Covid Positive. At no point, except during weekly shoots (where all testing protocols were followed to the best of my knowledge), have I met anyone without a mask on. Nor have I touched anything unsanitised, as far as I know. My symptoms are relatively mild, but still quite debilitating. Please be careful," he wrote.

Vishal Dadlani, along with Shekhar Ravjiani, has composed music for films like Golmaal, Dostana, Om Shanti Om, Ra.One, Bang Bang!, Sultan, Bharat, War, Baaghi 3 and Tiger Zinda Hai among others.