Vishal Dadlani On Musicians Remixing His Tracks Without Credit: 'Make Your Own Songs, Vultures'

Vishal Dadlani shared this picture. (Image courtesy: vishaldadlani)

Highlights 'Stop doing this, show some spine,' said Vishal Dadalni Vishal Dadalni says remixing songs without permission is 'robbery' Vishal has co-composed songs with Shekhar Ravjiani

Vishal Dadlani of the Vishal-Shekhar composer duo shared furious post warning musicians against remixing their old chartbusters without 'permission, due credit and remuneration.' Vishal Dadlani, whose track Saaki Saaki was remixed for Batla House recently, posted a note on Instagram, in which he wrote, "I will come for you hard, legally. Especially, the musicians doing it. This will become very, very personal, even if you are a friend." The 46-year-old singer composer also wrote in the statement accompanying the post that he came across 'bastardised' versions of his songs like Dus Bahaane, Deedaar De, Sajnaji Vaari Vaari, Desi Girl and more. He told them: "Make your own songs, vultures."

In a separate statement, Vishal Dadlani said that remixing songs without permission is "robbery, nothing more," reported news agency PTI. He said, "I shall certainly exercise my legal rights if needed and even move courts against the films and the musicians, if it comes down to it. It's not fair that anyone should be able to do this, and I'm sure that the courts will see this for what it is. Daylight robbery of work, credit, opportunity and most crucially creativity. Once again, I would like to ask my fellow musicians not to remix Vishal and Shekhar songs without our permission, due credit and remuneration. That is robbery, nothing more. Stop doing this, show some spine, and let yourself and all musicians be respected as a community."

Recently, composer Dr Zeus alleged that the makers of upcoming film Bala, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, used his popular track Don't Be Shy without obtaining proper rights of the song from him. Badshah, who sang the remixed version of the song, issued a statement saying he came onboard after he was told that Sachin-Jigar had the rights of the song and "but if there's any misunderstanding, I'll make sure it gets cleared ASAP. I support Dr Zeus."

Vishal Dadlani, along with Shekhar Ravjiani, has composed music for film such as Golmaal, Dostana, Om Shanti Om, Ra.One, Bang Bang!, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, among others.

