'We Haven't Done This 'Remix'': Vishal-Shekhar Clarify After Being Credited For Deedaar De Redux

Composer duo Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjianii have clarified in a statement that they have nothing to do with the Deedar De remix, which is part of upcoming movie Chhalaang's soundtrack. However, Vishal-Shekhar composed the original Deedar De song for the 2005 movie Dus and it was a chart-busting hit. The Deedar De redux have been released by the makers of Chhalaang recently, starring the film's lead actors Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Sharing a tweet, which credits Vishal-Shekhar for the new rendition, the composer duo clarified that it's perhaps they composed the original one.

In separate tweets, Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjianii wrote: "We have been very kindly credited here, only because we composed the original Deedaar De in 2004. However, we haven't done this "remix". That said, best wishes to the film and team. Thanks for loving our music down the years."

Last year, in a strongly-worded post, Vishal Dadlani had issued a warning to those remixing songs composed by him without "permission, due credit and remuneration." Vishal Dadlani's post arrived after his song Saaki Saaki was remixed for Batla House. "After Saaki Saaki, I hear upcoming bastardisations include Dus Bahaane, Deedaar De, Sajnaji Vaari Vaari, Desi Girl and more. Make your own songs, vultures," he wrote. They remixed Dus Bahane from the film Dus for Baaghi 3 earlier this year as their first own redux.

Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani resume as composers include chartbusting tracks for films such as Golmaal, Dostana, Om Shanti Om, Ra.One, Bang Bang!, Sultan, Bharat, War, Baaghi 3 and Tiger Zinda Hai, among others.