'Rain And Filter Coffee': Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma Seen Enjoying Mumbai Monsoon

Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Vishal Gondal

Mumbai's rain has its own distinct character and mood; sometimes it disrupts daily life, but most of the time it provides city people with a calming sensation.

Paytm's founder, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, recently fell in love with the city's serene atmosphere during the rainy season. The well-known businessman was in Mumbai with a friend when they sipped filter coffee and munched on some nibbles.

Vishal Gondal, a businessman who is developing the GOQii healthcare platform, is a friend of Vijay Shekhar Sharma. Gondal shared pictures of him and Sharma on Twitter while they were enjoying the Mumbai monsoon and munching on some delectable snacks.

"Chillin' with my bhai Vijay Shekhar Sharma at SwatiSnacks, as MumbaiRains create the perfect mood outside. Nothing beats tucking into some garam filter coffee, panki chatni, and handwo when the baarish hits the city! Loving these Vibes," Mr Gondal tweeted.

In another tweet, Gondal wrote, "Zindagi ek jigsaw puzzle ki tarah hai, mere dost, har pieces ko sahi jagah par fit karna padta hai. Exploring Mumbai's flavorful puzzle with Vijay Shekhar Sharma at DP's Fast Food, Matunga. The city's spirit, its food, our friendship-all pieces fitting perfectly in the Bambaiya story."

Their followers offered positive remarks on these posts about the weather and the food photos.