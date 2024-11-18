Shekhar Ravijani Shares Long Post, Reveals He Lost His Voice Two Years Ago: "I Was Destroyed"

Singer and music Shekhar Ravijani of Vishal-Shekhar duo lost his voice two years ago post the pandemic. He shared a long post on Monday evening, where he opened up about his diagnosis, resilience and healing journey. He wrote down a candid post and shared a carousel on Instagram. He started his post with, "Here's something I have never spoken about before... felt like sharing it today.

"I lost my voice two years ago. Left Vocal Chord Paresis- This was Dr Nupur Nerurkar's expert diagnosis. I was destroyed. Honestly, I was pessimistic... I thought I would never be able to sing again," he continued.

He further revealed how it led to his family worrying about him, which added to his stress at the time. He found solace in praying and did not stop working. "My family was worried. And, I was not happy seeing them all stressed out. I just prayed harder. I didn't stop working. Kept trying, kept pushing. In the middle of this, I had to travel to San Diageo for a few weeks. I met Jeremy in San Diageo," read the next few slides.

But things changed when he met his "angel". He connected me to an angel Dr. Erin Walsh. After having her back that was loaded with sheer determination, dedication and her positivity made his left vocal cord back to normal within a few weeks. Dr. Erin Walsh - who I couldn't meet due to Covid. So, we did a Zoom call instead. I remember tears rolling down uncontrollably as I told her that I wanted to be able to sing again. I begged her to please do something," he remarked.

Over the next few slides, he shared how Dr. Erin Walsh helped him recover and set him on his healing journey. "The first thing that she told me was that I should not blame myself for what happened to my voice. We spoke at length and she made me feel comfortable and eventually, miraculously, she made me believe that I could sing, which was the first step," the slides read.

But recovery was not an easy journey for him. He recalled how he hated his voice. "But each time I cried, I croaked, and began to hate the sound of my voice... but, she was unwavered and kept working on my voice and spirit. Her sheer determination, dedication and her positivity made my paralysed left vocal cord come back to normal within a few weeks," he added.

He then assured his fans that he has recovered and is "absolutely fine now" and urged fans to always stay positive in life and never to lose hope. "I am absolutely fine now. And can sung even better than I used to. Thank you, Dr. Erin Walsh, for being my angel on earth. Since then, I have met a lot of people who lost their voices post covid. There is a way. There is a solution. Just be positive and believe. Always keep hope in your hearts people. There will always be angels out there who will find you and heal you. Jai Hanuman," he concluded.

