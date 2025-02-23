Paresh Rawal On <i>Hera Pheri</i> Co-Star Akshay Kumar Doing 4-5 Films A Year: "He Isn't Smuggling, Boot-Legging Or Selling Drugs"

Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal are all set to entertain audiences with their upcoming horror-comedy, Bhooth Bangla. The duo shares fantastic chemistry and have worked together in a number of hit films like Hera Pheri, Phir Hera Pheri, Bhaagam Bhaag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Garam Masala, OMG: Oh My God, Aitraaz and Sarfira, among others.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Paresh Rawal was asked if Akshay Kumar's busy schedule (doing half a dozen movies) is affecting the quality of his filmography. Paresh Rawal backed Akshay and said, “Honestly, what is your problem if he does so many films? People go to him to make the films, right? As a producer, I would sign an actor only if I can account for the money I am investing.”

Paresh Rawal added. “He (Akshay Kumar) just likes to work. He isn't smuggling, boot-legging, selling drugs, or gambling. He is just working as much as he possibly can. And more importantly, his films are also a source of employment for thousands. Where is the problem?”

Paresh Rawal also praised Akshay Kumar for his honesty and work ethic. The actor said, “He (Akshay Kumar) is not just extremely hardworking but very honest, too. There is no hidden agenda when he converses with you. The integrity is top-notch, and he is a proper family man. It feels nice to talk to him, and be around him.”

Having shared screen space with Akshay in over 20 films, Paresh spoke about his experience working with the star. He said, “There is no insecurity. I know I can't do what he does. Be it the action or being a really good-looking guy.”

“Working with him is fun; money is just an added bonus,” Paresh Rawal added.

Coming back to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Bhooth Bangla, the project is directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures. Mark your calendars – the film is set to hit the big screens on April 2 next year.