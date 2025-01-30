BTS Pic Of Akshay Kumar And Paresh Rawal From The Sets Of <i>Bhooth Bangla</i> Goes Viral

Akshay Kumar is currently busy shooting for Bhooth Bangla in Jaipur.

The film marks Akshay's much-awaited collaboration with director Priyadarshan after 14 years. On Thursday, Priyadarshan celebrated his 68th birthday on set and a glimpse of the celebrations was shared on social media.

Production banner Balaji Motion Pictures posted a behind-the-scenes picture on Instagram.

It featured Priyadarshan with Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav. They were seen having a great time during the shoot.

The caption read, "Happy Birthday to the legend who redefined entertainment, Priyadarshan. Decades of brilliance, countless iconic films, and now, another masterpiece in the making! Only he could bring together such powerhouse talents for a film like Bhooth Bangla. Wishing #Asrani Sir was in this frame, but the excitement for #BhoothBangla is through the roof! Releasing in cinemas on April 2, 2026."

Earlier this month, Paresh Rawal also shared a BTS picture with Akshay Kumar on X.

The black-and-white photo captured Akshay in a shirtless avatar while Paresh was seen sitting beside him on a chair as the duo enjoyed the winter sun.

“A shining star enjoying winter sun at Jaipur with Mr FIT Akshay Kumar on the shoot of Bhooth Bangla," read the caption.

A Shining star enjoying Winter Sun at Jaipur with Mr FIT @akshaykumar on the shoot of BHOOT BANGLA ! pic.twitter.com/4ALvW0a9xC — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) January 6, 2025

Last year in September, Akshay Kumar announced Bhooth Bangla on his birthday.

Sharing the motion poster, the actor wrote, "Thank you for your love on my birthday, year after year! Celebrating this year with the first look of Bhooth Bangla' I'm beyond excited to join forces with Priyadarshan again after 14 years. This dream collaboration has been a long time coming... can't wait to share this incredible journey with you all. Stay tuned for the magic!"

The poster featured Akshay posing with a bowl of milk as a black cat stood on his shoulder. Intriguing music played in the background, setting an eerie atmosphere.

Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films. It is scheduled to release on April 2, 2026.