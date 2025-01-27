Twinkle Khanna Slams People For Thinking Akshay Kumar Is Her "Toddler"

That Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar have different political views is not news. But she is fed up with people blaming her for it. In her recent column, the former actress said people should realise that they are both independent individuals with their separate political ideologies.

"After 20 years of answering this annoying question, I have an oyster-like attitude to irritants and the ability to craft black pearls of wisdom in response. I'm also often asked about - and blamed for - the difference in our political views. It's almost like people believe he isn't my husband but a toddler who will listen to me when I say, 'Beta ji, please walk on the left side of the road, and I will give you a Frooti,'" she wrote.

She also added, "Sitting for an interview, I am asked, 'You are a star wife; tell us what it's like?' While my first instinct is to bite the reporter's index finger, I reply, 'I am not sure that an entity like 'star wife' exists, unless, in the way that Manglik women marry trees, because of some Rahu Ketu ka dosh, you end up marrying Sirius or worse, Halley's Comet.'"

In a previous interview with Galatta India, Akshay Kumar said, "Me and my wife are very different. We are poles apart. She thinks left, I think right," on the topic of their contrasting political beliefs.

On Akshay's work front, his latest film Sky Force released last Friday. The film also stars Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur, among others.