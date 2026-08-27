'He Came To Clear His Name': Akanksha Chamola Breaks Silence On Gaurav Khanna's <i>Lock Upp 2</i> Visit Amid Divorce

Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna have been in the news following the announcement of their separation. In fact, the topic was among the most discussed aspects of Lock Upp Season 2.

Akanksha had revealed that the duo had split and were planning to get a divorce. She had also said that she would rather have her parents or even her dog visit her in Lock Upp than Gaurav. This did not sit well with the masses, and she received a lot of backlash for the comment.

Now, in a recent interview, Akanksha broke her silence and shared that when Gaurav Khanna visited the show, it was not to support her. According to her, he had come to the show only to clear his name. Akanksha has now urged social media users to stop “selective moral policing.”

Addressing the criticism in a recent interview with Zoom, Akanksha shared the reason behind her statement inside the Lock Upp 2 house. “At that point, I was getting divorced from Gaurav, so I didn't want the person you are separating from to come and support you. Because you don't know, right, in what way they have come. And vo apna naam clear karne ke liye vaha pe aaye the (He came to clear his name),” she mentioned.

“He was not there to support me because he didn't give me any information for me to feel that ‘Oh, I am doing really well with the game'. No, that was not the thing that had happened,” the actress added.

She also questioned why people who criticised her took offence only at the part where she mentioned Gaurav, when she had mentioned her parents and dog in the same context. She labelled the backlash as “selective moral policing.”

“Don't moral-police everything so much. And if you are going to do it, then do it for everything. Don't do it selectively. Then applaud the fact that she is getting divorced from Gaurav, but she has placed him on the same level as her parents. Don't get offended only on Gaurav Khanna's name. Don't be picky. You want to morally police me, do that. Accepted. But don't get selective. If you want to lynch me, lynch me for all the right reasons. Don't be selective about it. That's what I am saying. I am ready to apologise if I am wrong, but prove it to me that I am wrong,” Akanksha Chamola said.

Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna got married on November 24, 2016, in Kanpur. They have reportedly been living apart for a year.