Have You Met Kriti Sanon's 'Munchkin'? Dog Moms Will Relate

Kriti Sanon with her dog.(Image courtesy: kritisanon)

Highlights Kriti Sanon shared a new video on her Instagram story

She can be seen kissing her dog in the video

"My Munchkin," she wrote along with the video

That's the very adorable Disco Sanon for you. In case you have still not guessed it, we are talking about Kriti Sanon's pet. The reason why we felt the sudden urge to talk about the pup, is a series of Instagram Stories shared by the actress. In two short clips, Kriti showed the world her furry "munchkin." The video captures Disco sleeping and later waking up dramatically. Kriti panned the camera on her dog as she kissed him first. A startled Disco then opens his eyes and tries to gauge what's happening. Kriti tries to suppress her laugh while shooting this video.

Not just Disco, but Kriti is also the parent to a female dog, Phoebe. Unfortunately for animal lovers, Kriti has only a handful of moments of both these cute creatures documented on her social media handles. The last time Kriti's fans got to witness Phoebe and Disco on Instagram was in January. The video shared by the 30-year-old actress was from Phoebe's first birthday celebrations at her home. Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon is seen helping the pup cut her cake as Disco watches them cluelessly. Kriti's New Year wish also featured her pets.

In an interview with The Telegraph India, Kriti spoke about Disco and how it feels to be a dog parent. "He loves getting massaged and pampered. If you stroke him and press around his ears, he would like to keep doing it. He is an attention-seeking dog. At the same time, he is moody enough to go in a corner and sleep if he is sleepy and does not care about you," she said.

Kriti spent relaxing time with Disco despite juggling between films. She has movies like Mimi, Hum Do Hamare Do, Bachchan Pandey, Bhediyaand Adipurush on her work slate next.