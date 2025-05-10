Harshvardhan Rane Denies <i>Sanam Teri Kasam 2</i> With Pakistani Actress Mawra Hocane Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, actor Harshvardhan Rane has announced that he will not be part of the sequel to his 2016 film Sanam Teri Kasam if the producers decide to retain the original cast.

The actor shared a message on his Instagram Stories on Saturday, writing, "While I am grateful for the experience however as things stand, and after reading the direct comments made about my country, I have made a decision to respectfully decline to be a part of 'Sanam Teri Kasam' part 2 if there is any possibility of the previous cast being repeated".

Rane's statement comes amid speculation around the return of Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, who starred in the original film.

After Operation Sindoor, All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) stated that it maintains a "strict and complete ban" on Pakistani artists, filmmakers and financiers from working in India. "No Indian artist will collaborate with any Pakistani talent, nor will any global platform be shared with them," the statement read.

The development comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. In response, India launched retaliatory strikes on nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan on May 7, in an operation named Sindoor.

The association also criticised Indian music labels and performers who continue to work with Pakistani artists on global stages, describing such collaborations as "a betrayal of national pride."

The organisation appealed to Indian filmmakers, producers, and artists across Bollywood and regional industries to "prioritise national interest over artistic collaborations."

AICWA has previously made similar calls for bans on Pakistani artists, including in 2016 and again in 2019, following incidents of cross-border conflict.