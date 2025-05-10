<i>Operation Sindoor</i> Director Issues Apology Over Film Announcement: "Not For Fame Or Monetisation"

Following the announcement of the film Operation Sindoor, director Uttam Maheshwari has issued a public apology after receiving backlash for the timing of the project's reveal.

The film, inspired by India's recent military operation in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, was unveiled shortly after the real-life events, drawing criticism for "being insensitive" to the ongoing situation.

In a statement shared on social media, Maheshwari clarified that the intention behind the film was never to hurt or provoke anyone's sentiments.

"My sincere apologies for recently announcing a film based on Operation Sindoor, inspired by the recent heroic efforts of our Indian Armed Forces. The intent was never to hurt or provoke anyone's sentiments," he wrote.

Explaining his motivation as a filmmaker, he added, "I was moved by the courage, sacrifice, and strength of our soldiers and leadership, and simply wished to bring this powerful story to light."

Maheshwari further stated that the project was created out of respect and love for the nation and not for fame or monetisation. "However, I understand the timing and sensitivity may have caused discomfort or pain to some. For that, I deeply regret," he said.

Calling the film more than just a cinematic venture, he said, "This is not just a film, it's an emotion of the entire nation and a social image of the country globally."

He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and conveyed solidarity with the families of the martyrs. "Our love and prayers will always be with the families of the martyrs as well as the brave warriors who are fighting on the border day and night to give us a new morning," his statement concluded.

The film is being produced by Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films and The Content Engineer, and its cast has not yet been revealed.