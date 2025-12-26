Boy, 10, Delivered Tea, Lassi To Soldiers During Op Sindoor, Gets Bal Puraskar

He is 10 years old, but showed a big heart. Shravan Singh, amidst the risks associated with war during Operation Sindoor, regularly delivered water, milk, and lassi to the Indian soldiers stationed at the border near his home in Punjab's Ferozepur.

The young boy was today awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar by President Droupadi Murmu.

"When Operation Sindoor began against Pakistan, soldiers came to our village. I thought I should serve them. I used to take milk, tea, buttermilk, and ice for them daily," the 10-year-old told news agency ANI.

"I feel great to be awarded. I had never dreamt of it," he added.

#WATCH | Delhi | A 'Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar' awardee says, "When Operation Sindoor began against Pakistan, soldiers came to our village. I thought I should serve them. I used to take milk, tea, buttermilk, and ice for them daily... I feel great to be awarded.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha said the 10-year-old boy's service reminds that "patriotism is not defined by age, but by action".

"A 10 years old, Shravan Singh from Chak Taran Wali village, Ferozepur, showed extraordinary courage and compassion. During Operation Sindoor, while danger loomed at high-risk border posts, Shravan selflessly served water, milk and tea to Indian Army personnel stationed at forward positions. Standing firm where many adults would hesitate. His bravery and sense of service remind us that patriotism is not defined by age, but by action," AAP MP posted on X.

A 10 years old, Shravan Singh from Chak Taran Wali village, Ferozepur, showed extraordinary courage and compassion.



During Operation Sindoor, while danger loomed at high-risk border posts, Shravan selflessly served water, milk and tea to Indian Army personnel stationed at forward positions. Standing firm where many adults would hesitate. His bravery and sense of service remind us that patriotism is not defined by age, but by action,"

Operation Sindoor was India's counterstrike against Pakistan in May to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's picturesque Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives in April.

The Rashtriya Bal Puraskar is a prestigious national honour conferred annually by the Government of India on children for exceptional excellence in Bravery, Art & Culture, Environment, Social Service, Science & Technology, and Sports.

Talking about the significance of the Veer Bal Diwas, which is observed on December 26, the president said about 320 years ago, Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Sikh Guru who is revered by all Indians, and his four sons made the "supreme sacrifices" while fighting in support of truth and justice.



