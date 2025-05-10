Hina Khan Reacts To Backlash After Supporting Operation Sindoor, "Unfollow Me, I Don't Care"

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Hina faced significant backlash online after backing Operation Sindoor. Khan wrote a note addressing online trolls and the hate received. She emphasized her identity as an Indian and condemned abusive comments.

Hina Khan belongs to Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. Amid the India-Pak conflict currently making headlines, Hina Khan like many celebs extended her support to the Indian army for protecting the nation.

Soon after she extended her support to Operation Sindoor, Hina Khan faced severe backlash online. She has now penned down a long note to respond to the hate received from online trolls.

Hina wrote, "All my life I only saw affection from across the border. After supporting my country before and after Operation Sindoor, many of you abused me, cursed me, and unfollowed me. Many more threatening to unfollow me. This threat is accompanied by abuses, salacious, and demeaning hate directed not just to me but to my medical condition, my family and even my faith."

Instagram/Hina Khan

She added, "I don't expect you to support my country. You support yours that's ok, I don't expect you to understand the nuances beyond the mutual alienations. I only hope that you will conduct yourself at least as humanly as I have been towards you all. But I guess, that's the difference."

"I am not anything if I am not an Indian. I will always be an Indian, First. So, Go Ahead. UNFOLLOW ME. I Don't Care. I did not abuse or curse any of you. I only supported my country. What you say defines you. What you choose defines your ideology. How you act in tough times shows your depth as a human being. It has nothing to do with me. No matter what. I will support my country. Jai Hind," Hina concluded.

India attacked Pakistan and POK-based terror bases after midnight on May 7, 2025. The mission was named Operation Sindoor, which was in response to the heinous Pahalgam attack that took place on April 22, 2025, where terrorists attacked tourists, and claimed 26 lives in the Baisaran Valley of the Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir region.

