Harriet Dyer Calls Out Devil Wears Prada 2 Producers Over “Brutal” Edit Of Patrick Brammall’s Character

Australian actress Harriet Dyer is defending her husband Patrick Brammall after his character in The Devil Wears Prada 2 faced heavy criticism on social media. Patrick Brammall, who appears in the film as Peter, plays the romantic partner of Anne Hathaway's character, Andy. Soon after the movie's release, viewers began comparing him to the disliked boyfriend character from the original film. The discussion escalated after Cosmopolitan magazine criticised Peter's role and described the character negatively.

After seeing the comments, Dyer stepped in to defend both the character and her real life husband. She argued that important scenes involving Peter were removed from the final version of the movie, changing how audiences viewed him. Dyer suggested that the editing made the character appear less interesting and less supportive than intended.

In the Instagram post, Cosmopolitan wrote, “A near perfect sequel being tainted by a pointless man? A likely thing to happen.”

After seeing the article online, Harriet Dyer strongly disagreed with it and criticised the producers of The Devil Wears Prada 2 in the comments section. She wrote, “Mean post. They cut scenes out. The edit is brutal. The scene all these pictures are from was cut. I liked him. And I married him.”

In the Cosmopolitan article, the writer criticised Patrick Brammall's character for lacking depth and personality. She suggested that the filmmakers may have intentionally written the role in a very simple way to avoid repeating the backlash faced by Nate, Andy's boyfriend from the original movie who was mocked over the years. According to the article, the new character mostly exists to show that Andy is dating a successful single man, rather than being given a more developed role in the story.

Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer got married in March 2021 and welcomed their first daughter, Joni, later that September. In 2025, the couple expanded their family again with the birth of their second daughter, Mabel.